ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s international fame judoka Shah Hussain Shah won second gold medal for Army in the 25th Men and 8th Women National Judo Championship 2017 here at Pakistan Sports Complex, Liaqat Gymnasium on Thursday.

Fouzia Yasir won gold in females’ category for Wapda in open weight category. It was once again Army’s day as they continued to win gold medals. In -50kg male category, Iftikhar Ahmed of Army won gold, Liaqat Ali of Wapda silver, while Hougen of HEC and Akbar of KP won bronze.

In men’s open category, Army’s Shah Hussain Shah won gold, Yousaf of Wapda silver, Salman Tariq of Police and Hamid of Navy bronze. In women’s open weight category; Fouzia won gold, Fazilat of Navy silver, Amna Rasheed of Army and Arifa Rasheed of HEC bronze.

The finals will be held today (Friday) at 3pm, in which South Asian Games medalist Humaira Ashiq will be seen in action while in -52kg, Maryam will fight and in -73kg men’s category, Imtiaz Hussain will vie for top honour.