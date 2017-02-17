Auckland - New Zealand have dispatched Pakistan, Bangladesh and Australia at home this season but the visit of South Africa is the meat of their summer. We should know a fair amount more about Kane Williamson's New Zealand by the end of March.

Whether the tour actually gets going on Friday night is another issue. Rain lashed Auckland on the final practice day - it has already disrupted South Africa's first few days here with the warm-up match washed - and it currently appears touch-and-go if it will clear in time for a full match.

One-off T20s are pretty meaningless in the grander scheme of things, especially so far away from the next World T20, and Faf du Plessis said pretty much that at his arrival press conference.

NEW ZEALAND (POSSIBLE): Kane Williamson (capt), Glenn Phillips, Colin Munro, Tom Bruce, Corey Anderson, Colin de Grandhomme, Luke Ronchi (wk), Mitchell Santner, Ben Wheeler, Tim Southee, Trent Boult.

SOUTH AFRICA (POSSIBLE): Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock (wk), AB de Villiers, Faf du Plessis (capt), JP Duminy, David Miller/Farhaan Behardien, Chris Morris, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir.