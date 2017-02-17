Trials to select Lahore women cricket team

Lahore (Staff Reporter) - The open regional women cricket trials for the selection of Lahore region team to take part in the 12th Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah National Women Senior Cricket Championship will be held on February 29 here at Kinnaird college ground. “It is a very important event and we will be picking up the best available talent through trials,” said Lahore Region women representative Nooshin Haneef said Thursday.

She said the country's top teams would be taking part in the National Senior Women Championship being played next month and Lahore would be fielding a strong team to attain desired results. All the interested players are advised to register themselves along with a photocopy of their CNIC before the start of the trials.

Two matches to be played in polo cup

Lahore (Staff Reporter) - Two more matches of the Hamdan Housing Polo Cup 2017 will be contested in the Lahore Polo Club (LPC) ground today (Friday).

The first match of the day will be held between Army and Master/Diamond Paints at 2pm while Master Paints will vie against MMS in the second match of the day at 3pm. In pool A, Army team consists of Ahmed Zubair Butt, Major Omer Minhas, Maj Gen Asfandyar Khan Pataudi and Manuel Taqulinu while Master/Diamond Paints team comprises of Farooq Amin Sufi, Mir Shoaib Ahmad, Raja Samiullah ad Juan Cruz Losada. In pool B, MMS team has the likes of Irfan Shaikh, Raja Taimur Nadeem, Bilal Haye and Saqib Khan Khakwani in it while Master Paints team includes Sufi M Amir, Sufi M Haris, Ahmed Ali Tiwana and Andres Crispo.