Karachi - Pakistan cricket team manager and former wicketkeeper batsman Wasim Bari has confirmed that ODI captain Azhar Ali will not take part in the third ODI against Australia, which will be played at the WACA, Perth on Thursday.

Azhar injured his hamstring while batting in the opening match of the series and missed the second ODI, where the Men in Green, under the leadership of stand-in captain M Hafeez, defeated the hosts for the first time in 12 years on Sunday.

Bari said that there were chances that the 31-year-old might take part in the final two matches of the series. “Azhar is better than before but he is still not completely fit,” said Bari. “We are working on his rehabilitation and he will not take part in the third match, but there is a chance that he might be fit for the last two matches of the series.”

The 68-year-old also revealed that veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik’s blood reports were clear. “Shoaib was down with a viral infection which is why he could not take part in the first ODI,” he said. “He is fine now, and his blood reports were also fine.” Bari suggested that the team’s improved performance in the Melbourne ODI was due to the inclusion of shorter format specialists. “I believe the team’s performance improved after the inclusion of fresh players who are specialist in the ODI format,” he added. “All the players are ready to go and fight for a win in the third ODI.”