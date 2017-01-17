WELLINGTON - Bangladesh captain Mushfiqur Rahim has been cleared of any serious injury after he was felled by a bouncer on the final morning of the first Test in Wellington on Monday. A team spokesman said Mushfiqur had an X-ray in hospital and there was no evidence of significant harm from the Tim Southee delivery. There had been anxious moments as Mushiqur lay prone on the pitch for several minutes after sustaining a blow to the back of the head. He was tended to by medical staff from both teams before an ambulance arrived in the middle and he was taken him to hospital.