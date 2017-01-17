Konta on the rise in WTA rankings

PARIS - Britain’s Johanna Konta moved up one place to ninth in the latest WTA rankings released on Sunday. Konta earned this one place up after winning her second WTA title in Sydney where the 25-year-old from Eastbourne outran Poland’s world number three Aniegszka Radwanska in straight sets to clinch the Sydney Tennis title. The feat put her among serious contenders for the Australian Open, the first grand slam of the year starting Monday. Latest WTA rankings: 1. Angelique Kerber (GER) 8875 points, 2. Serena Williams (USA) 7080, 3. Agnieszka Radwanska (POL) 5625, 4. Simona Halep (ROM) 5073, 5. Karolína Plísková (CZE) 4970, 6. Dominika Cibulková (SVK) 4865, 7. Garbiñe Muguruza (ESP) 4420, 8. Madison Keys (USA) 4137, 9. Johanna Konta (GBR) 4055 (+1), 10. Svetlana Kuznetsova (RUS) 3745 (-1).–AFP

Jack Sock bursts into top 20

PARIS - US budding star Jack Sock vaulted into the world top 20 on Monday in the latest ATP standings after winning in Auckland. Sock’s win, the second of his career, over Portugal’s Joao Sousa propels the 24-year-old into the top 20 for the first time as he rises three places. ATP rankings published Monday: 1. Andy Murray 12,560 pts, 2. Novak Djokovic 11,780, 3. Milos Raonic 5,290, 4. Stan Wawrinka 5,155, 5. Kei Nishikori 5,010, 6. Gaël Monfils 3,625, 7. Marin Cilic 3,605, 8. Dominic Thiem 3,415, 9. Rafael Nadal 3,195, 10. Tomas Berdych 3,060, 11. David Goffin 2,750, 12. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 2,505, 13. Nick Kyrgios 2,460, 14. Roberto Bautista 2,350, 15. Grigor Dimitrov 2,135, 16. Lucas Pouille 2,131, 17. Roger Federer 1,980, 18. Richard Gasquet 1,885, 19. John Isner 1,850, 20. Jack Sock 1,810.–AFP

Zubair ton guides Young Lucky Star to win

LAHORE – Tremendous ton by Zubair Malik has guided Young Lucky Star Cricket Club to thrashing 131-run victory over Ghaziabad Gymkhana Club and also helped his team qualify for the quarterfinals of the Yousaf Khan East Zone Twenty20 Championship being played here at the Jallo Stadium. Young Lucky Star Club, batting first, posted a huge total of 287 runs on the board for the loss of just one wicket. Zubair Malik struck superb 164 runs and was ably assisted by Zeeshan Farooq, who hammered sparkling 115 runs. Ghaziabad Gymkhana failed to resist the exceptional bowling of Young Luck Star bowlers and could score only 156 runs for the loss of seven wickets. Only M Awais batted well and scored 54. Jahanzaib claimed three wickets. Zubair was named players of the match.–Staff Reporter

National Junior Tennis begins today

LAHORE - The 3rd Alam-al-Khayal Junior National Tennis Championship begin today (Tuesday) here at the Punjab Lawn Tennis Association (PLTA) tennis courts. The main events of the tournament include U-10, U-12, U-14, U-18, U-18 doubles and girls’ U-18, said tournament director Rashid Malik here on Monday. “In all, 120 junior players drawn from different parts of the country will show case their talent in the event which aims at further popularizing tennis,” he said. Praising sponsors ‘Alam-al-Khayal’, he said they also sponsored the previous two editions of the event. “Entries have been received from across the country including 20 from KP, 10 from Pindi/Islamabad, 3 from Karachi and remaining from other cities,” he said.–Staff Reporter

15 matches decided on opening day

ISLAMABAD – As many as 15 matches were played on the inaugural day of the Jubilee Insurance 2nd National Junior U-18 Snooker Championship 2017 here at the Pakistan Sports Complex, Snooker Hall Monday. In the first match of the day, Naseem Akhtar defeated Umar Farooq 3-0, winning 56-48, 59-16 and 60-55 while Saud Khan beat M Sheraz Raza 3-0, Sheikh Ahmad beat Junaid Hassan 3-0, Ahsan Ramzan beat Moiz Kashif 3-1, Kamran Ch beat Abdullah Rizwan 3-0, Abdullah Saeed beat Munsif Uddin 3-2, Umer Azhar beat M Saqib Jr 3-0, Shazaib Malik beat Faiz Ur Rehman 3-0, Mubashir Khan beat M Ahmad 3-1, Atif Arshad beat Annas Larik 3-2, M Hamza Ilyas beat M Ali 3-0, Raees Ali Usama beat Shehyar Khan 3-1, Shaikh Mudassir beat M Abbas 3-0, Shawaiz Moris beat Mousa Navi 3-2, and Rameen Ashraf beat M Umair Khan 3-1.–Staff Reporter