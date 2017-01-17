Perth - Victorian Marcus Stoinis has been added to Australia’s ODI squad for the ongoing VB Series against Pakistan, which continues in Perth with the third match on Thursday.

Stoinis replaces fellow all-rounder Mitch Marsh in the Australia squad, with the Western Australian – who was yesterday named in Australia’s Test squad for the Qantas Tour of India next month – struggling with an ongoing right shoulder complaint that has restricted his ability with the ball. Stoins will play for the Melbourne Stars in their KFC Big Bash match against the Brisbane Heat on Tuesday night before travelling to Perth on Wednesday with Adam Zampa, who has been released from the national squad to play in the same match. Stoinis was recently dropped from the Stars side but returned against the Scorchers last week and promptly made an unbeaten 40 to guide his side to victory at the WACA Ground.

The all-rounder, 27, has played one previous ODI, against England in September 2015, while he also represented Australia A in last year’s Queensland-based Winter Series, scoring a first-class hundred against South Africa A. Stoinis has struggled for runs in all formats this summer, passing 50 just once from six attempts in the Matador One-Day Cup, and managing a best of 32 from seven innings in the Sheffield Shield.

In the BBL, his 40no against the Scorchers added to scores of 18no, 12no and 1 so far this season. With the ball, the right-armer has taken one wicket for the Stars and five for the Bushrangers in the Shield, while he also claimed an impressive nine wickets in the Matador Cup at 26.66. Stoinis’s inclusion is another blow for incumbent Test allrounder Hilton Cartwright, who debuted in Baggy Green in Sydney at the beginning of January after being part of Australia’s ODI squad against the Black Caps last month, in which he carried the drinks without earning a cap. Cartwright was yesterday excluded from Australia’s Test squad for the upcoming tour of India, with the injured Marsh and spin options Ashton Agar and Glenn Maxwell preferred as the all-rounders.

ZAMPA GETS SUPPORT FROM A LEGEND: Ex-ODI superstar believes Australia could benefit from a frontline spinner in their line-up. Former ODI batsman Mike Hussey believes Australia may well have cost themselves by playing without a frontline spinner in their second ODI defeat to Pakistan at the MCG on Sunday night.

“(Australia has) gone in really pace heavy,” Hussey told Optus Sport’s Stumps show. “I think another front-line spinner would really help the balance of the team. “We’re probably one quickie too heavy at the moment so I honestly think (Adam) Zampa would do a good job through those middle overs. He picks up handy wickets and that’s very important in one-day cricket.”

Smith defended his decision to utilise his pace bowlers in the run chase, pointing out Australia’s lack of runs as the chief issue in the defeat. “Head bowled that one over (the 14th, went for 11 runs) and they went after him quite a bit,” the skipper said post-match. “The wicket was pretty two-paced and a bit up-and-down as well so I thought the quicks were going to get the job done tonight.

“I think we did pretty well to take it to 47 overs or thereabouts with 220 on the board – it’s not much to defend. And there was a bit of dew on the field that sped the wicket up a bit. I think the last 15 overs were probably the best time to bat all day. It was difficult for the spinners tonight. Our batting has been pretty ordinary, taking (centurion) Matthew Wade aside in Brisbane. That’s something we need to look at in Perth (in Thursday’s third ODI). We need to start forming some partnerships to get the scores we’re after,” Smith added.