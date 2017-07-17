LAHORE - FIFA-recognised Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) president Makhdoom Faisal Saleh Hayat has sought Chief of Army Staff (COAS) help to save Pakistan football from FIFA ban.

Last week, Faisal received a letter from FIFA, in which the international football body has warned the PFF to make the house in order till 31st July, 2017 and in case of failure, Pakistan Football Federation will be banned. After receiving this letter, Faisal has decided to seek Army Chief’s help, thus he wrote a letter to Gen Qamar Bajwa, informing about the entire scenario.

In his letter to COAS, Faisal clarified the entire situation and scenario of Pakistan football and the federation. It is known to everyone how two years ago, Pakistan football has been stopped two years ago after the occupation of PFF House by government-backed group, which wanted to make Captain (r) Safdar president of the PFF, but couldn’t fulfill his dream due to strict FIFA statues, which barred him from occupying top PFF slot.

Later on, instead of letting the FIFA-recognised PFF work, they occupied the PFF headquarters and its accounts, wasted precious equipments and money on salary of the administrator. These intervention and irregularities made by the third parties (and government-backed group) made FIFA furious, and compelled them to issue stern warning to Pakistan football to make the house in order till 31st July, or otherwise face the ban.

Now the fate is in the hands of Army Chief, how well and in time he intervenes in the important issue and help the FIFA-recognised get rid of occupiers and hand over the body to Faisal Saleh Hayat, so that he may make the house in order by getting some extra time from FIFA and AFC, and then put Pakistan football on right track.