ICC reminds cricket fans how Pakistan celebrated its win over England in Lords last year.

Pakistan cricket team had extensive training for weeks at with the Pakistan Army in Abbottabad, due to which they not only performed well but won a matches too. Push-ups and Salutes by the cricket team were a tribute to the Pakistan Army

#OnThisDay in 2016, Pakistan beat England at Lord's and celebrated in style! pic.twitter.com/1laK1F0xya — ICC (@ICC) July 17, 2017





Misbah ul Haq was the captain during this match and the team had made a comeback.