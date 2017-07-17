COLOMBO - The soft ball turned less sharply off the pitch, and the Khettarama surface itself has become easier to bat on. So said Sri Lanka's interim head coach Nic Pothas, after Zimbabwe turned a scoreline of 59-5 into 252-6 by the end of the third day. "You've got to give credit to our players as well as the opposition," Pothas said. "Once the hardness went out of the ball, it obviously became a bit more difficult, and it spun less than yesterday. I thought Raza played really well, as did PJ Moor and Waller.”