Venus vows to make strong comeback

LONDON - Venus Williams vowed to make amends for her Wimbledon final heartache by ending a bittersweet year on a high at the US Open. Williams failed in her bid to become the oldest Grand Slam champion in the Open era as the American star was crushed 7-5, 6-0 by Garbine Muguruza in Saturday's title match. Instead of celebrating her sixth Wimbledon title, and first major trophy since 2008, the 37-year-old trudged off Centre Court looking her age for virtually the first time in her unexpected 2017 renaissance. Venus has reached the two Grand Slams finals in the same year for the first time since 2003. Given her battle with the autoimmune disease that leaves her fatigued and once threatened to end her career, Venus's return to prominence is a tribute to her ferocious will to win.–AFP

Eubank passes Abraham test to retain title

LONDON - Chris Eubank Junior defended his International Boxing Organisation (IBO) world super-middleweight title with a unanimous points decision win over Arthur Abraham in London on Saturday. Eubank retained the belt he took in February with the three judges awarding him the contest 118-110, 118-110, 120-108 at the end of 12 absorbing rounds at the SSE Wembley Arena. The Brighton-born boxer, with his father, the former middleweight champion Chris Eubank in his corner, proved too much of a handful for the decade older Abraham. The Armenian-born German manfully absorbed punch after punch from the fleeter-footed home favourite who kept up his relentless pounding until the final bell. Eubank's reward is an invitation to the inaugural $50 million (£38.4m) World Boxing Super Series Muhammad Ali Trophy.–AFP

Rodgers maintains two-shot lead

CHICAGO - Patrick Rodgers fired a three-under par 68 on Saturday to maintain his two-stroke lead heading into the final round of the US PGA Tour's John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois. Rodgers had five birdies and two bogeys to build a 54-hole total of 16-under 197, two strokes in front of Americans Daniel Berger and Scott Stallings. Berger climbed up the leaderboard with an eight-under 63 that included nine birdies. Stallings carded a bogey-free 64 that included five birdies and an eagle to join Berger on 199. It was a further stroke back to American Nicholas Lindheim, whose second-straight 66 included five birdies and an eagle at the 17th, that was followed by his second bogey of the day at the last. Rodgers birdied the second and seventh in the third round before giving a stroke back at the ninth.–AFP

Wenger expects Giroud to stay with Gunners

SYDNEY - Arsene Wenger says he expects Olivier Giroud to stay at Arsenal this season despite speculation over how he will fit in following the record signing of fellow French striker Alexandre Lacazette. Giroud, the reported off-season target of Premier League rivals Everton and Germany's Borussia Dortmund, was among the goalscorers in the Gunners' 3-1 pre-season win over Western Sydney Wanderers in Sydney on Saturday. The 30-year-old made a deft first-time finish at the near post after a strong overlapping run from Nacho Monreal for the opener in the 33rd minute. Wenger said he wanted Giroud to stay at Arsenal. "There is a lot of speculation, I have said many times that I have a huge respect for Olivier Giroud for the man he is and the way he loves our club."–AFP

Russian duo deny China gold in 3m synchro

BUDAPEST - Russia's Evgenii Kuznetsov and Ilia Zakharov denied China gold in the 3 metre synchro springboard for only the second time in history at the world swimming championships in Budapest on Saturday. In 2003, China also lost out to a Russian duo, Aleksandr Dobroskok and Dmitriy Sautin. "We don't compare our success with Chinese or others, because they are old friends for us," said Kuznetsov who took gold with Zakharov on 450.30 points. "We are full of energy and we are going to win more. We will prepare for our individual events and the next big step will be the Olympics in Tokyo," said Kuznetsov. The disappointed young Chinese pair Cao Yuan and Xie Siyi came second with 443.40 points. "We have only been a team since last December, we need more time to practise," Cao said.–AFP