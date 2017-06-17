Former Skipper Misbah-ul-Haq has asked opening batsman Azhar Ali to watch Hashim Amla and try to build his innings like the South African opener.

“He (Azhar) should try to play in gaps and focus on his timing. It is not necessary you have to hit the ball with force. He should watch how Amla plays,” said the former captain.

Misbah lauded Azhar Ali’s role in the semifinal against England, but suggested that he needed to be himself and play his own game.

“He should play according to his strength and bring some improvisation in his batting. His role is different from others and he should try to play long innings,” Misbah added.

Pakistan's rejuvenation has been built around the runs of opener Fakhar Zaman and the experienced Azhar Ali while Hasan Ali and Junaid Khan stepped up to compensate for the absence of Amir who is expected to be fit for the final against India.

Captain Sarfraz Ahmed said they had quickly forgotten the opening loss to India and simply focused on the next game in their bid to win the Champions Trophy for the first time.

"After the India match, we just motivated the guys," he said.

"Don't worry about the India match. This is gone. If we play good cricket, definitely we will win this tournament."