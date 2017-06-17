NOT SO EASY AS ABC

AB de Villiers was dismissed for a first-ball duck against Pakistan at Birmingham in his 211th ODI innings, which set a new record. Ex-New Zealand captain Stephen Fleming’s first golden duck came in his 209th innings and Aussie stroke-maker Mark Waugh’s first golden came in his 208th. Waugh’s compatriot Dean Jones played a record 161 ODI innings without ever being dismissed first ball.

STARC DIFFERENCE

When Australia faced New Zealand in the Group A encounter at Edgbaston, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood both conceded 52 runs. However, Hazlewood took six wickets to Starc’s zero. This is the largest difference in wickets when the opening bowlers from a side have conceded the same number of runs.

DOLDRUMS DOWN UNDER

The two finalists from the 2015 ICC World Cup, Australia and New Zealand, returned home as the only sides in the competition without a single win.

SAFRAZ AND AAMIR ECLIPSE RECORD

The unbroken partnership of 75 between Sarfraz Ahmed and Mohammad Aamir for Pakistan against Sri Lanka set a new eighth-wicket record for the ICC Champions Trophy, beating Mitchell Johnson and Brett Lee’s 70 for Australia against the West Indies at Johannesburg in 2009.

DUCKS AND RUNS

When England scored 301 against New Zealand at Cardiff, nine of its batsmen made double figures, but the other two, Mark Wood and Jake Ball, were both dismissed for ducks. The only other time nine batsmen have reached double figures and the other two been dismissed for zero was for the West Indies against South Africa at Basseterre in June 2016.

TIGER CUBS

Bangladesh has fielded the three youngest sides to take the field in this year’s competition. The line-up against New Zealand had an average age of 26 years 314 days – the youngest so far. South Africa fielded the three oldest teams, with its side against Pakistan having an average age of 30 years 228 days.

COSTLY SPELL

Pakistan's Wahab Riaz conceded 87 runs in his 8.4 overs against India – the most any bowler has conceded in an innings in the ICC Champions Trophy. The previous record was 86, conceded by Tinashe Panyangara of Zimbabwe against England at Birmingham in 2004. To add injury to insult, Wahab played no further part in the tournament due to an ankle problem.