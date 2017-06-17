South Africa's Marais Erasmus and England's Richard Kettleborough will be the on-field umpires for the Champions Trophy final between arch-rivals India and Pakistan, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced.

Both officials are known for their calm demeanour, a quality that could come in useful with a capacity and raucous crowd expected at The Oval in south London on Sunday when India and Pakistan meet in the latest edition of international cricket's most high-profile clash.

Erasmus, a 53-year-old former Boland fast-medium bowler, will be standing in his 71st one-day international, having officiated during Pakistan's eight-wicket semi-final win over tournament hosts England in Cardiff on Wednesday. Sunday's match will be the 44-year-old Kettleborough's 72nd ODI as an umpire.