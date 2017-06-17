LONDON - Pakistan seamer Hasan Ali has garnered international acclaim after becoming the top bowler of the Champions Trophy heading into the final.

Now, the 23-year-old bowler has vowed to keep up his stunning spell against arch-rivals India in Sunday's finale at The Oval.

"Thanks to Allah, my form and rhythm has been very well and I will continue to maintain this performance," he said, summing up his performance in the tournament.

Paceman Hasan returned excellent figures of three for 35 in 10 overs in the semi-final against England to become the tournament’s leading wicket-taker with 10. It was the eighth time that Hasan has collected three wickets or more in his 20 ODIs.

"I had set a goal after the West Indies series to become the top bowler while in England. I am close to my goal and will try to maintain my title of top wicket-taker till the end of final," the young bowler said. Hasan said he is not feeling pressure ahead of the high-octane final match and will seek to gain the 'golden ball', awarded to the top wicket-taker of the tournament, with a relaxed mind.

Speaking about the key factors behind his success, Hasan said he has his personal hardwork and Azhar Mehmood's coaching are to thank. "Whatever plan he [Azhar] gives to me, I stick to it, and we have been successful so far."

About that spectacular celebration style that has become unique to the paceman after dismissing a player, Hasan said he enjoys it as much as his fans. "It is like a bomb that goes off after dismissing someone."

Hasan urged his fans to pray that he is able pull his celebratory moves "three, four, five times" in Sunday's final.