Cricketer turned politician Imran Khan has advised Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmad to bat first after winning toss in Champions Trophy final against India.

During an interview, Khan stated that bowling is strength of Pakistan while India has strong batting line up.

“Green shirts must bat first and put up a good total on board and then tackle India with their strong bowling because it has emerged as our strength in this tournament,” said Khan.

He further mentioned that India has very strong batting lineup and they can put up a strong total on board which will pressurise Pakistan.

“This is what they did in group match,” Khan added.

Imran Khan also praised the captaincy of Sarfraz Ahmad and appreciated his positive and aggressive attitude.

Arch rivals Pakistan and India is set to clash in final of ICC Champions Trophy tomorrow.