NOTTINGHAM - Top seed Johanna Konta overcame a second-set wobble against Australia's Ashleigh Barty to claim a 6-3 7-5 victory and reach the semi-finals of the Nottingham Open on Friday. Cheered on by the home crowd the world number eight eased through the first set but fell a break behind in the second before upping her game to avoid a deciding set. "I only had one little dip but I tried to stay strong. I felt I was able to raise my game," Konta, who will carry Britain's hopes in the Wimbledon women's singles next month, said after reaching the semis without dropping a set.