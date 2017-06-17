PESHAWAR, June 17 (APP): Pakistan tasted big defeat against Canada in World Hockey League Semi-final Round at London Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

According to information available here, Pakistan lost to Canada 0-6,

the heaviest defeat against the North Americans and did not match to what the Canadian have dictated a true lesson of hockey to once the giant of hockey.

Canada displayed free flowing hockey. Their attacks were swift and

well-coordinated, and commitment in the circle resulted in a couple of the best goals of the tournament. The use of wingers was also very effective. Goals arrived in every manner – three field via attempts, two penalty corner conversions and one off penalty stroke. The Canadians fully dominated the proceedings and did not allow Pakistani forwards to respond.

The hunger for goals remained unabated; sixth goal came in the last

minute. Pakistani defence made a number of unforced errors and the marking was poor, giving much room to the Canadian forwards to maneuver.

Most of the time, Pakistanis appeared a disjointed lot and no

combination were witnessed during the stipulated time. As in the first game, the green shirts had their chances but the finishing was very pathetic.

In the two matches Pakistan has earned just one penalty corner which

clearly indicate the overall performance of the forwards. With the high profile game against India coming up on Sunday, the green shirts have to pull up their socks.

This was Scott Tupper who slammed in through penalty stroke conversion

while John Smythe scored two consecutive goals in the 19th and 27th minute through penalty corner conversion while Foris vs Son, Brenden Bissett and Gordon Johnston scored one goal each in the 28th, 50th and 60th minute.

SCORERS:

Scott Tupper 11′ (penalty stroke), John Smythe 19′, John Smythe 27′ (penalty corner), Foris vs Son 28′

Brenden Bissett 50′ & Gordon Johnston 60′ (penalty corner)

In the only other match of the day, Olympic Champions Argentina defeated Malaysia 5-2

Gonzalo Pelliat, world’s leading penalty corner striker, was in a lethal mood, scoring all the first four goals for his team off the set piece. In the first half, Malaysia matched their superior opponents and it was 2-2 after 30 minutes.

SCORERS:

Argentina: Gonzalo Pelliat 4 (all PC) & Facundo Callioni

Malaysia: Sharil Saabah & Tengku Tajuddin