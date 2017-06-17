LAHORE - Chairman PCB Shahryar Khan called the strong-worded allegations of Aamir Sohail on Sarfraz Ahmed and Pakistani cricket team as "disgraceful unwarranted and vicious remarks by a frustrated former cricketer".

In the statement - which doesn't mention Sohail’s name - the PCB chairman also appreciated Team Pakistan for performing brilliantly in the Champions Trophy. "The PCB and the entire nation whole heartedly supports captain Sarfraz and his team before the most important match faced by Pakistan in over 2 decades," said PCB chairman.

Moreover, Khan disclosed that the PCB will lodge a formal protest with Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority for allowing such 'unpatriotic remarks to be aired on television'.

Speaking as a guest in a show on a private media channel, former opener Amir Sohail insinuated that the other teams deliberately threw matches in Pakistan’s favor in the ongoing Champions Trophy.

Sarfaraz needs to be told that he hasn’t done anything special at all as Pakistan was forced to win the games by someone,” he said. “We all know what happens and what not, and I can’t tell you how they have won the games, I can’t name them.”

“Sarfaraz should just play his cricket. We are well aware of everyone’s calibre ,” the former captain added.

Giving his reaction on Sohail’s statement Former Indian Skipper Sourav Ganguly while speaking to India Today called the former opener, 'stupid'.

“Yea you must be stupid, ridiculous,” said Ganguly. “Somebody who played for the country and captained should be appreciating the way they (Pakistan team) come to the final.”

Ganguly also feels the players need to be lauded for overcoming the odds. “What system these boys are getting back home? Nothing. There is no support and no structure,” he said. “They don’t have any international cricket back home, and yet they’ve beaten South Africa, Sri Lanka and England to get to the Champions Trophy final. I find it absolutely ridiculous. It shows poor culture and poor taste, and he should not be doing all this.”

Harbhajan Singh also supported Ganguly’s statement and said such statements will only serve to reduce Sohail’s respect. “If you don’t respect your own team, you will lose respect,” said Harbhajan. “I am sure these guys are jealous because they thought Pakistan will not reach this far.”

The former India off-spinner also praised Sarfraz and his men. “They’ve worked really hard to reach this far and I feel so bad when ex-players and captains talks bad about players even after they achieve something great,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sohail said he criticised Sarfaraz refusing to dedicate Pakistan's win against Sri Lanka to Javed Miandad, which came on the cricketing legend's birthday because Miandad crit cises too much. He added that if the show's host were to ask him who won the match for Sarfaraz, his answer would be: "prayers and God; as I cannot name the facilitators of those prayers."

In response to the anger, Sohail decided to 'clarify' his position, saying: "My comments were made after I heard reports of Sarfaraz's refusal to dedicate his performance against Sri Lanka to Miandad and him saying that Miandad criticises the team too much."

"The other thing I said was that the facilitators of the win cannot be named; however I said nothing about match-fixing or any other foul play — my statement was misunderstood," Sohail said.