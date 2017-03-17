All-rounder Shahid Khan Afridi has become the ambassador of the fifth edition of Pakistan Blind Cricket World Cup, Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) Friday said in a statement.

“Afridi is not only an icon in arena of cricket across the globe but also a philanthropist and role model in social work as well,” said chairman PBCC Syed Sultan Shah in a statement.

The PBCC chairman added that the blind cricket will gain new heights in Pakistan with charismatic personality of Shahid Afridi.

Pakistan Blind Cricket Council will host the fifth edition of ODI Blind Cricket World Cup at United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Pakistan simultaneously in January 2018.