INDIAN WELLS - Former American great Chris Evert has no issue with tournaments handing Maria Sharapova wildcard entries as the Russian former world number one makes her way back from a doping ban, she said. Evert, an 18-times grand slam champion who retired in 1989, was the latest to weigh into a debate in which many leading players have criticised tournament organisers for not making Sharapova earn her way back. Wildcards are currently the only way Sharapova, who is unranked and serving a 15-month ban, can play in the big events and she has accepted invitations to tournaments in Stuttgart, Madrid and Rome in the next two months.
Evert has no issue with Sharapova wildcards
