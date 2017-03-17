INDIAN WELLS - Former American great Chris Evert has no issue with tournaments handing Maria Sharapova wildcard entries as the Russian former world number one makes her way back from a doping ban, she said. Evert, an 18-times grand slam champion who retired in 1989, was the latest to weigh into a debate in which many leading players have criticised tournament organisers for not making Sharapova earn her way back. Wildcards are currently the only way Sharapova, who is unranked and serving a 15-month ban, can play in the big events and she has accepted invitations to tournaments in Stuttgart, Madrid and Rome in the next two months.