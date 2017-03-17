LAHORE - Imdad Hussain of Pakistan Railways, with a gross score of 74, won the Punjab Open Golf Championship senior professionals event here at the Defence Raya golf course on Thursday.

The second slot was won Javed Inayat of Karachi Golf Club and Mehmood Kayani of Islamabad with a score of gross 75 while Shaukat Ali (Islamabad) won the third position with gross 76, and he was followed by Asghar Ali (Gymkhana) and M Ilyas (Gymkhana), who ended up at a score of 77 gross.

In the junior professionals, Nasir Masih of Lahore Garrison emerged as champion with a score of gross 75. Bilal Hussain came second and Minhaj Maqsood third.

The professionals will enter the contest today (Friday) and compete over three days with a view to securing the Punjab Open title. The amateurs will also compete from Friday to Sunday.

In the race for honors among the senior amateurs, Mian Nadeem Nusrat of Defence Raya captured the first gross with a score of 74. Col Saud Khan of Peshawar was second with gross 75 while Col Ikramul Haq (Defence Raya), Shafiq Bhatti (Defence Raya) and Col Asif Mehdi also of Defence Raya all were third with gross 79.