LAHORE - University of the Punjab and Kinnaird College for Women qualified for the 12th All-Pakistan Intervarsity Women Cricket Championship final after beating their respective opponents in the semifinals played here at different venues on Thursday. In the first semifinal, Kinnaird College outclassed Islamia University Bahawalpur by 10 wickets. Batting first, Islamia University could score only 38 runs which KC achieved in 4.5 overs without any loss. In the second semifinal, Punjab University defeated Lahore College by 3 wickets. For the third position match, Lahore College for Women will take on Islamia University Bahawalpur. The closing ceremony will be held at Kinnaird College Cricket ground at 3pm which will be graced by secretary youth affairs Nayyar Iqbal as chief guest.