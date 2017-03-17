LAHORE - The 12-member professional golf team of Lahore captained by Shahid Javed Khan prevailed over the strong Karachi team led by Ali Pervaiz with a margin of 4.5-1.5 here at the Lahore Gymkhana golf course.

The hosts kept up the pressure with classy shot making and used their home advantage and understanding of the Gymkhana golf course to good effect. Lahori pair of Matloob Ahmed and Sunny Masih beat Karachi pair of M Qasim and Ahmed Saeed on the 17th hole, then Lahori pair of Aadil Jehangir and Shafiq Masih defeated Waheed Baloch and M Khalid.

Another Lahore pair Aasher Masih and M Asif outshined Karachi pair of Zulfiqar Ali and Rehmatullah. Then the final important point came the way of Lahore when Danyaal Jehangir had the better of Amjad Yousaf and Imran Ali Khan.

The only success that Karachi achieved in the event was witnessed when the pair of M Afzal and M Amir beat Latif Masih and M Safdar. Only one match ended up level between Lahori pair of Shahid Javed and Jafal Hussain against guests pair M Ashfaq and Moazzam Siddique.

At the end of the Rivalry Cup Event, the trophy along with cash prizes were handed over to the Lahore team by Lahore Gymkhana Convener Golf Shaukat Javed while Nasir Shirazi of Netracon Technologies, who backed this championship with total support. The next match will be held in Karachi and also in the pipeline is a golf contest between Lahore and Islamabad.