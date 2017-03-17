ISLAMABAD - Former chief selector Mohsin Hssan Khan lambasted the PCB and held them responsible for bringing Pakistan cricket into dispute and inflicting huge damages on national cause.

Talking to The Nation on Thursday, Mohsin said: “I have no sympathy with Sharjeel and Khalid Latif, but they are not whole-solely blamed for their alleged role in the spot-fixing, as they had witnessed two tainted persons sitting in the Islamabad United dug out and their crime was higher than theirs, who had sold national integrity, while Sharjeel and Khalid, if proven guilty, had just fixed a match and that too of a private league, which had no impact on overall results.”

He said he had time and again pleaded with the PCB that they should have implemented ‘Justice Malik Qayyum Commission Report’ in a true letter and spirit. “It was stressed in the report not to involve these players in any capacity and role in the PCB, but no heed was paid, and the players, who were nominated and held responsible for their roles in spot-fixing, were not only fully entertained but also given top roles with PCB and franchises. Had Justice Qayyum report was implemented and the players given tough punishments, England episode could have easily avoided and no player could even think about involvement in any fixing.”

Mohsin said he was quite sure that the PCB would let both the players either off the hook or give them soft punishments just to hush up the things. “If these players are handed over life time bans, they will demand same for other players like M Aamir and those, who are waiting in the wings to represent Pakistan again, and I believe they are not demanding anything out of bound. All the players, who inflicted damages on national cause and had some any role in fixing, must face the music.”

He said he had always made his point clear that the PSL was Pakistan’s league not the UAE league. “Playing bilateral series at neutral venue is something different, but when it comes to hold a private league, it must be hosted in our own country, because it’s our private entity.

“All the international players involved in the PSL were either retired from international cricket or struggling to find their ways into their national teams. When PCB made up their minds of conducting the PSL final in Pakistan, they should have conveyed it to the foreign players and all those players, who didn’t want to come and play in Pakistan, should have been released,” he added.

He said that the international players, who did come to Pakistan especially for Quetta Gladiators were ‘C class’ players, while not a single major player arrived with the exception of West Indian players, who just arrived due to personal links. I always pleaded that the PCB should conduct all the PSL matches on Pakistani soil, if not possible then at least 4 matches should have been played here.

“If I was at the helm of affairs, I would have constituted four teams based on local players and matches would have been held at Quetta, Lahore, Karachi and Peshawar. I can guarantee that not only PCB would have find fresh talent, but all the venues would have been packed to capacity,” he added.

He said that Pakistan security forces gave a very clear message to the international community by holding the PSL final in a complete safe and sound environment. “We are capable of hosting events in highly peaceful and cordial manner. Our security forces can handle any given situation, so international community must step forward and lend a helping hand to Pakistan cricket to host international events here.”

He said Australia, South Africa and India conducted the leagues because they were top 3 sides of the world and they had complete sound domestic and international cricket structure that’s why they managed to produce fresh players every year on regular basis. “On the other hand, I want to know what was the reason the PCB started the PSL in UAE.

“The PCB should have waited for a year or so and should have conducted the PSL at Pakistani soil, which would have far better and positive impact on Pakistan cricket,” Moshin concluded.