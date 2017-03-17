Lahore - Newcomers Shadab Khan and Fakhar Zaman expressed their dedication to deliver for the national team and prove their selection right.

Talking to the reporters here at the Gaddafi Stadium during the national team training camp ahead of the West Indies tour, Shadab said: “Performing in the Pakistan Super League and then selection in the national team camp is just like a dream, which is going to come true. I am very glad for it and eager to excel at higher level.” He has said that he is just focusing on cricket, which is his love and passion. “Although I want to study further yet right now, all my focus is on cricket, and I am working really hard to do well at international level.”

About West Indies tour, Shadab said: “If selected, I will try my best to become the best bowler there. In academy, Mushtaq bhai is helping me a lot in improving my bowling while under one of the best captains Misbah, I have improved my batting skills as well and trying to become a good finisher.”

Replying to a query about his comparison with leg spinner Yasir Shah, he said: “Yasir bhai has his own caliber and level, and I have no comparison with him. I will utilize my knowledge and skills according to deliver hundred percent.”

Meanwhile, Fakhar Zaman while talking to media said: “This is payback for my patience for so many years and also the hard work I have put in. The PSL has not only given a chance to me but to other players as well. This is a great change in Pakistan cricket that so many new players have been drafted into the side.”

Zaman said that the PSL had not only improved the players’ skills and fitness but also formed a bond between them, something which could pay dividends in the Caribbean. “I have heard that conditions are tough in the West Indies but similar to the PSL so we are optimistic that we will win for our country and prove our selection right,” he added.