ISLAMABAD – Army made 60-3 against ZTBL on the inaugural day of the Patron’s Trophy Grade-II round two pool B match here at Army Ground on Thursday. Imran Khan Senior took 2-16. Earlier, ZTBL were all out for 218 in 72.2 overs with Haris Sohail scoring 101 and Gohar Ali 66. Shoaib Aamir took 4-70 while Khadim and Muzaffar took two wickets each. At Pindi Stadium, POL were in trouble against Customs, as they finished the day at 58-4 in 19 overs. Junaid Ali took 2-16. Earlier, Customs were all out for 212 in 60.1 overs with Shahan Akram scoring 98. Waqar Ali, Tayyab and Nauman Nazir captured 3 wickets each. At National Ground, CDA finished day one at 30-1 against IMEX. Earlier, IMEX scored 327-9 in 83 overs with M Naqash smashing 101 and Naseer Ullah 78. Azam Khan took 3-86.