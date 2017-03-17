ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation (PTBF) in collaboration with Leisure City Bowling Club will conduct the Pakistan Day Tenpin Bowling Championship 2017 here at Leisure City Bowling Club Safa Gold Mall on March 23 to mark the Independence Day. PTBF secretary Ijaz Ur Rehman said the Pakistan Day Tenpin Bowling Championship would be one-day event, which included master singles and women events, and would be featured by Islamabad-based players and women. “The main objective of conducting the event is to pay homage to sacrifices made by our elders and to give a clear message to the world that we are peaceful nation and we love sports. We also want to provide a platform to our youth especially women, to come and showcase their skills in the best possible fashion.”