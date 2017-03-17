ISLAMABAD – Wapda hammered Balochistan 3-0 on the inaugural day of the Jubilee Insurance - Roshan Khan National Team Squash Championship 2017, played at the RKJK Squash Complex, Fleet Club, Karachi on Thursday. SNGPL and Wapda registered thumping wins in female category against their respective opponents. In men’s pool A, Wapda, having the services of Nasir Iqbal, Aamir Atlas Khan, Sh Saqib and Farhan Mehboob, thrashed Balochistan 3-0. In the first match, Sqaib beat Jahanzaib Yousuf 3-0, Nasir Iqbal beat Abbas Ali 3-0, Amir Atlas beat M Mehdi 3-0. SNGPL beat KP 2-1 with Ammad Fareed, Asim Khan and Kashif Asif emerged as winners. In pool B, PAF routed Punjab 3-0 with Farhan Zaman, Safeer Ullah and Waqas Mehboob emerged as triumphant. Meanwhile, ZTBL beat Sindh 3-0.