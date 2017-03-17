LAHORE - The Sicas Junior National Tennis Championship will commence today (Friday) here at the Punjab Lawn Tennis Academy (PLTA) courts. Tournament Director Rashid Malik said the PLTA, in collaboration with Salamat School System, had been holding this event to promote junior tennis at grassroots level. “More than 100 juniors from across the country have been participating in various categories including u-10, u-12, u-14, u-16 and u-18 boys singles and doubles and u-18 girls singles.” Rashid also thanked Salamat School System Director Sheharyar Salamat for sponsoring the event and hoped he would continue his support for the promotion of the game. Sheharyar Salamat, who himself a tennis player, will grace the opening day as chief guest and inaugurate the tournament.