ISLAMABAD - Defending female champions Sindh and male champions Army retained their titles in the 16th National men’s and women’s Netball Championship 2017, after defeating their respective opponents in the finals played here at Hamidi Hall, Pakistan Sports Complex on Thursday. IPC Minister Riaz Pirzada graced the occasion as chief guest, while PSB DG Akhtar Ganjera and others were also present on the occasion. In the females’ final, Sindh thumped Army 28-20 to win the title. Sindh dominated the entire 4 quarters of the final and never allowed Army to come even close to them. In the men’s final, Army beat Wapda 31-27. In the end, Pirzada handed over trophies and medals to outstanding players and teams and assured his all-out support to Pakistan Netball Federation (PNF).