LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board has suspended Shahzaib Hasan today after he confessed having contacts with bookies before PCB's Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) on Thursday, reported Waqt News.

A charge has been given to Shahzaib Hasan to which he has to reply within 14 days.

Shahzaib Hasan told the ACU that bookies contacted him during the Pakistan Super League but he did not report the authorities due to the threats received by his family.

He offered to reveal complete details about Sharjeel Khan, Khalid Latif and their contacts. Hassan appeared before the PCB’s Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) and recorded his statement. He was questioned by the probe committee.

Shahzaib Hasan assured the ACU that he did not accepted the bookies’ offer.