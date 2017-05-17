ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) acting director general Kiyal Zad Gul took action on number of irregularities rendered by the PSB concerned persons to 4th Islamic Solidarity Games-bound Pakistani athletes.

Kiyal, who is also joint secretary at Council of Common Interests (CCI), informed The Nation that he had taken action on number of things and passed on strict directives to ensure smooth functioning of affairs and also directed relevant persons to ensure sports journalists being provided timely information and must be given respect.

The acting DG said he took notice of The Nation story regarding installation of electricity and Sui Gas meters at the PSB residential colonies, water bills. “All the employees, whether they are Grade-18 officers, are told not to use air conditioners excessively, while low-grade employees, who are enjoying air conditioners at offices and residences, are directed to remove them or else face the music.”

He said he had also taken notice of those employees, who shirk work and either remain busy in chit chat with other officers at their offices or remain absent from their duty for hours. “I will not tolerate any indiscipline and ensure rule of law. My office is always open for all, and for those, who want to share things and suggestions for improvement. But let me assure to all that merit holds the key and I always like to work dedicatedly and expect others to follow the same.”

When this scribe informed Kiyal about a lot of complaints regarding poor maintenance/renovation work at Allama Iqbal and Fatima Jinnah hostels and strangers were roaming around inside the PSB premises and no one stops them, he immediately ordered DDG Administration Mansoor Ahmed to look into the matter and ensure no one is allowed access to such places and also pass on directives to place security guards at Fatima Jinnah Hostel.

The players mostly suffer a lot due to substandard kits and equipment provided to them by the PSB, and they have to face a lot of difficulties in doing their national duty due to such substandard sports goods. About this, Kiyal promised it would not happen again and he himself would ensure the best quality sports goods for national players and heroes.

When asked the reason behind sending a platoon of PSB employees with Islamic Games-bound contingent, the acting DG failed to give any satisfactory reply. And when asked why this army of PSB employees failed to send results of the Games in time, Kiyal agreed that they must have shared the latest news and results with media.

Basketball players were deprived of national blazer and shoes and whether they were representing Pakistan or any other country, as POA was bearing expenses of both male and female basketball teams. About this, Kiyal promised to provide basketball players national blazer and shoes, saying, “It is our national duty to take good care of athletes, who win laurels for country.”