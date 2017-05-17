LAHORE - All Pakistan National Squash Championship will roll into action today (Wednesday) here at the Punjab Squash Association complex. “Altogether, one hundred junior players drawn from different parts of the country will participate in the event, which aims at promoting squash at early level,” said Punjab Squash Association (PSA) secretary Shiraz Saleem here on Tuesday. He said apart from boys, 50 girls were also taking part in the competition, which indicated the interest of female folk in the game. He said the qualifying rounds would end on May 18 and the main round would being on May 19 and the final would take place on May 23. “In order to encourage the upcoming players, we will be giving one wildcard entry in each age group while attractive cash prizes will also be given.”