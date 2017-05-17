LISBON - The son of Brazil's celebrated 1994 World Cup winner Bebeto, Mattheus Oliveiro, has joined Sporting Lisbon on a five year contract, the topflight Portuguese side announced on Tuesday. The 22-year-old attacking midfielder moves from Sporting's doemstic rivals Estoril after starting his career at Rio de Janeiro side Flamengo. Oliveiro was just days old when his father helped Brazil win their fourth World Cup. Bebeto scored three goals in that triumphant campaign in the United States. After his goal against the Netherlands in the quarter-finals in Dallas he melted hearts worldwide with his famous 'baby cradle' celebration for his newborn son Mattheus. Portuguese media suggest Oliveiro joins Sporting in a deal worth around two million euros, with a 60 million euro get out clause.