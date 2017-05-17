PARIS - Paris Saint-Germain's Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani was voted French players' player of the year on Monday with Monaco striker Kylian Mbappe winning the under-21's title. Cavani has flourished in the absence of departed Zlatan Ibrahimovic and has notched up 35 league goals so far since moving into the centre forward slot from the wing where he was exiled while the giant Swede was around. With two games of the season to go, Cavani has 48 goals for PSG in all competitions, two short of the French record of 50 set by Ibrahimovic last season. The award comes during a tough season for Paris, who were humiliated by Barcelona. "I would have preferred collective awards to a personal one but this season will teach us many positive things for the upcoming one," Cavani said.