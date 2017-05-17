LAHORE - Prime Ministers Task Force for promotion of indigenous sports chairman M Ijaz Gul said that kabaddi and tug-of-war competitions would be organised here on May 20 while Sher–e-Lahore dangal on May 21.

Addressing a news conference here at the Punjab Stadium on Tuesday, Gul said: “Sher-e-Punjab dangal will be held in July in cooperation with Punjab government and other than a title bout, a dozen of other bouts will be held in which top notch grapplers of the province will showcase their talent.”

The indigenous sports chairman has said that strenuous efforts are being made for the revival of traditional sports and a series of dangals are being arranged in different parts of the province to achieve this objective. “Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is very keen as far revival of dangals and other indigenous sports including kabaddi and tug-of-war is concerned and I have been assigned the task to ensure organisation of such events across the country,” he added.

Gul said in the first step, kabaddi and tug-of-war competitions were organised at Islamabad, Faisalabad and Gujranwala a few days back and quality competitions were witnessed in the respective events. “In the next phase, we are going to hold Sher-e-Lodhran dangal on May 18 at Lodhran followed by Sher-e-Multan competition on May 19 at Multan. We are shortlisting the outstanding grapplers and we will be providing them further training to improve their skills and eventually helping them to compete at the highest level of the game,” he added.

Gul said he had chalked out a programme with the involvement of the youth to hold maximum activities for motivating them to take up traditional sports, the way cricket and other sports were being played. “It is heartening sign that the young wrestlers are coming forward and taking part in dangals being organised in different parts of the province.”

“Dangals, kabaddi and tug-of-war are dying sports in the country and we are in process of infusing new life in them with regular events which offer handsome cash awards. All the participants of dangals and tug-of-wars receive cash awards in different categories,” he added.