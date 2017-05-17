PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government will hold three-day annual mega Shandur Polo Festival in July. This was decided in a meeting held with Tourism, Archaeology, Museums, Culture and Youth Affairs secretary sports M Tariq in the chair and Tourism Corporation KP (TCKP) managing director Mushtaq Ahmed, planning officer Hayat Ali Shah, assistant tourism officer Haseena and other officials attending as members. Tariq said that the festival would provide an opportunity of great thrill and enjoyment to the tourists, spectators and fans of the polo game. He said this year, the festival would be unique as the local artisans and skilled entrepreneurs would be provided opportunity to showcase their products besides polo game, traditional music, dances and adventurous activities in the gala.