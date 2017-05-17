Former test captain of Pakistani cricket team, Misbah-ul-Haq received a hero’s welcome at Allama Iqbal Airport, Lahore.

Fans showered him with rose petals and welcomed him with cheers.

Reception of Pakistan Test Captain @captainmisbahpk at Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore. pic.twitter.com/RnY76OTQGl — PCB Official (@TheRealPCB) May 17, 2017





Misbah and his wife were welcomed by his family members and officials of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

“It is an honour for me,” said Misbah in response of cheers.

While talking to media, Misbah stated that he is fully satisfied with performance of team in West Indies.

“We have achieved a goal many teams of the world only dream of,” said the former captain.

He further stated that credit of this victory goes to PCB, players, families of players and whole team.

Pakistan defeated West Indies for the first time on its home ground in test series by 2-1.