ISLAMABAD – PTCL Youth Football Club (FC) thrashed Ravi FC 3-0 in the Pak-China Friendship U-18 Football Championship 2017 match played here at Akbar FC Ground on Tuesday. Zain was hero of the day, as he scored a brace and was also involved in the third goal as well. It took PTCL Youth FC 18 minutes to score the first goal, which was struck by Naseer. Despite enjoying complete control and playing almost entire half in the Ravi area, PTCL Youth failed to add to their one goal advantage in the reminder of the first half. In the second half, Zain scored the second goal in the 47th minute and completed the rout in the 65th minute, as he scored the stunner form 23rd yards that left goalie stick to his ground and the ball was in the net before he could even move.