KARACHI - Around 25 international wrestlers, including four women wrestlers, from 20 different countries will be competing in Pakistan's first-ever international professional wrestling event, which kicks off Wednesday.

The wrestlers touched down in Karachi on Tuesday evening to participate in the event, which concludes May 21. Imran Shah, head of Pro Wrestling Entertainment's (PWE) Europe division, told DawnNews: "International wrestlers are finally here and we are going to change history. Our aim is to highlight the softer image of Pakistan to rest of the world through this platform".

France-based Pakistani Badshah Pehlwan Khan, Wade Barrett, Yacine Osmani and Tiny Iron were among the twenty wrestlers who landed in Pakistan on Tuesday morning.

Five-time WWE Intercontinental Champion Wade Barrett said: "This is the first time I have come to Pakistan and am hopeful for the exciting action in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad."

"My dream to fight in front of my home crowd is finally coming true," said Badshah Khan.

A PWE event will be held at the KMC Basketball Arena in Karachi. Event tickets are available online, categorised as General, Executive, Premium and VIP, priced at Rs1,500, Rs5,000, Rs10,000 and Rs15,000, respectively.