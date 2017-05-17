NEW DELHI - Two cricketing legends of Pakistan cricket, Misbah-ul-Haq and Younus Khan finally called time on their illustrious career after the end of third and final Test between West Indies and Pakistan at Roseau, Dominica, on May 14. While their retirement was honoured by the whole cricketing world, Yuvraj Singh, too, congratulated both the Pakistan stalwarts on their retirement and their successful career. He tweeted: ”Good bye two greats of Pakistan cricket @captainmisbahpk and younis khan your contribution towards the game was inspiring to all of us.”