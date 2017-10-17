LAHORE - Gymkhana Challengers won the 1st Challenge Golf Team Match between against 32-member Royal Palm Friends golf team here at the Royal Palm Golf and Country Club golf course.

At the start of the competition, the Friends team had the advantage of playing on their home course and were considered likely winners, but unfortunately for them, they found the Challengers a bit too steady and though the experienced ones playing under the umbrella of Friends showed resilience in the four ball and individual matches, ultimately the will of Gymkhana players prevailed.

They managed to tilt the scales in their favor by virtue of their confident play all through the 18 holes. Out of the 16 four ball matches, the Challengers pairings won seven contests and shared points in three matches whereas the Friends won six four ball contests and remained level in three.

In the individual competitions, out of 32 matches, Challengers players won 16 contests in total while Friends won 14. Two matches in singles competition ended up level. The overall aggregate score for Challengers was 34 points as against 30 points compiled by Friends.

The individual prizes of longest drive on two holes were awarded to Hussain Hamid and Abdul Islam Nazir. The nearest to the pin prizes on two holes went to Taha Mehmood and Dr Tashbeeb. In the end, former Ambassador Irfan Raja handed over the winning trophy to Gymkhana Challengers captain Omer Zia.