ISLAMABAD - Hamza heroics helped Shahtaj win the Argentine Republic Polo Cup title after defeating PAF 8-1 in the final played here at Islamabad Polo Club.

Seasoned campaigner Hamza banged in four goals for the winners while Argentinean Matias de Olmos contributed two and Usman and Aun Rizvi one goal apiece. Saqib Khakwani scored the consolation goal for the losers.

Shahtaj completely dominate the match. They took 2-0 lead in the first chukker and soon it was 5-0 by the end of second while they made it 7-0 in the third and 8-0 in the fourth chukker and in the dying moments, Saqib reduced the deficit to 8-1.

Polo is a symbol of the ties that unite Argentina and Pakistan since 1947 onwards. Argentinean players come regularly to play in Lahore and Karachi, while Pakistani players visit every year Argentina to train, play and buy ponies. Argentinean and Pakistani players meet in international tournaments and sometimes even play together in the same teams.