ISLAMABAD - Islamabad were in trouble against NBP in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2017-18 round four Pool A match here at Diamond Ground on Monday.

Islamabad finished day two at 90-3 in 33 overs. Abid Ali was unbeaten at 33. Altaf took 2-17. Earlier, NBP resumed their first innings at overnight score of 276- 4 and declared their innings at 553-8. Kamran Ghulam hit 102 while Bilal Asif contributed 102 and Faizan Khan made unbeaten 100. Faizan Riaz, Hamza Naeedm and Munir-Ur-Rehman Tanzil took two wickets each.

At Abbottabad Stadium, Peshawar were enjoying comfortable position against Wapda, as they finished day two at 142-4 in their second innings. Ubaidullah scored 68. M Asif took 2-30. Peshawar enjoying 223 runs overall lead with 6 wickets still in hand. Earlier, Wapda were bowled out for 154 in 57.2 overs, thus conceded 81 runs first innings lead.

In Pool B match played at Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi were in dire strides against UBL, as they lost 6 second innings’ wickets at 159, thus only had 66-run lead with only 4 wickets in hand. Umar Waheed scored 46. Sohail Khan and Mir Hamza took 2 wickets each. Earlier, UBL were all out at 229, thus took 93-run first innings’ lead.