LAHORE:- The National Games scheduled to be held in Quetta next month has been postponed till next year on the request of the Balochistan government. “Non preparation of sports venues and severe weather conditions in November in Quetta, the 33rd National Games have been postponed and will now be held on April 21 to 29, 2018,” said Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) secretary M Khalid Mahmood here on Monday. He said the decision has been taken on the request of the Balochistan government in consultation with all stake holders.–Staff Reporter