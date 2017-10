Pakistan Tuesday announced a 16-man squad for the three-match Twenty20 series against Sri Lanka starting next week.

The first two matches will be played in Abu Dhabi on October 26 and 27 before teams fly to Lahore for the final game on October 29.

Sarfraz Ahmed will lead the Pakistan side.

Squad: Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Ahmed Shahzad, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Amir Yamin, Mohammad Amir (subject to fitness clearance), Rumman Raees, Usman Shinwari, Umar Amin