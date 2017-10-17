LAHORE - Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi said the national team would continue to feel the absence of the batting stalwarts Misbah-ul-Haq and Younus Khan for quite some time until the young talent in the ranks gets adequate experience to fill the void.

“Definitely, it will take some time, as filling the place of these former greats is not that easy and we must have a faith in our young players who will demonstrate a higher level of game to prove themselves the suitable replacements of these two heroes,” he said while talking to media here on Monday.

“We have to encourage the young talent in the side as it will take some time to develop a combination which is capable of attaining good results to elevate the performance of the team in the international matches,” he added.

The former captain said Pakistan Test team recently lost two Test matches to Sri Lanka due to lack of in depth batting and with young players getting maturity in batting, the team will perform better in years to come. He said his best wishes are with the team and he prays to Allah Almighty that it gets success in its future endeavours to bring glory for the country.

The former all-rounder said the visit of the Sri Lankan side to play a T20 game will be another step forward to have international cricket in Pakistan. “I am confident that Sri Lankan top players will be a part of the team which will be visiting Pakistan on October 29 to play Pakistan,” he added.

The former captain said he is delighted that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will be organising third edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) early next year. Afridi said the PCB now consider other cities of the country to have the PSL matches and the matches of the teams which will be visiting in due course of time. “The PCB must organise matches at Karachi and other centres to give a clear message to the world that the entire Pakistan is safe to host international cricket matches,” he added.

To a query, he said with passage of time, the game of cricket is changing and now T10 is being introduced. “It is going to be exciting and thrilling version of cricket.”

Replying to another query, he said he had captained national side and did his best to serve the country with distinction and pride. “Now I have joined Karachi Kings and I have special interest in finding out new talent to make Karachi a winning combination in the PSL,” he added.