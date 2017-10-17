KARACHI - Former Pakistan off-spinner Saqlain Mushtaq criticised the country's cricket system which has denied him a chance to coach the senior national team.

"I just don't know how to work in a system, where "Sifarish" (recommendation) and political connections get you a job," Saqlain said. The famed spinner who grabbed 208 Test and 288 ODI wickets for Pakistan and is credited with introducing the "doosra" delivery is disheartened at the state of affairs in the PCB. "I don't feel disappointed at not being given a job by the Pakistan board. I feel disheartened at the way the system works and what you need to do to get a job," he said.

Saqlain who is currently working as spin consultant with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said he had been advised by some people to either criticise the board or use political connections to get a job in the PCB. "I can't do these things. My qualification, experience and cricketing background is there for everyone to see.

"I have worked with the Australian Cricket Centre of Excellence. I have been hired as spin consultant by the New Zealand, Bangladesh and West Indies cricket boards. I am a Level-3 coach in England. I shouldn't need to do such things to get a job in Pakistan cricket," Saqlain rattled off his coaching credentials.

The off-spinner said that he felt sad he could not contribute to Pakistan cricket. "I would love to work with the Pakistan spinners and produce some good bowlers," he added.

Saqlain spoke about how he would love to work with Test leg-spinner, Yasir Shah and make him a more lethal bowler. "Yasir's performance speaks for itself but I still feel he needs to work and improve in some areas. He needs to master the leg-spin. He is a hard-working person and he is dedicated and passionate. He just needs a little guidance," he said.

Saqlain said Yasir could become a top bowler if he improved in some areas and wouldn't need to bowl 50 overs or more to get five wickets. Asked if the PCB had ever offered him a job with the national team, Saqlain said he couldn't go asking for a job from anyone. "I would like to just apply for a post and submit my CV which speaks for itself. I am the most qualified coach in Pakistan."

AGENCIES