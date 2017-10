ISLAMABAD – Shahzad Kiani helped Shifa International Hospitals Islamabad cricket team thrash Vital Cricket Club Rawalpindi by 117 runs in a friendly fixture played here at Nust University Cricket Ground.

Put into bat first, Shifa International posted massive 307-6 in 30 overs. Shahzad hammered 121 runs hitting 14 fours and 6 sixes while Azmat Bashir contributed 86 and Tarik Shahzad unbeaten 38. Irfan grabbed 4-39. In reply, Vital were bundled out for paltry 190 . Irfan hit 39, Bilal 29 and Israr 27. Syed Mudassar Bukhari claimed 3-41 and Abrar Ikhlaq 2-17. Shahzad Kiani was named man of the match.